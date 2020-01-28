Bloggytown

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Despite bankruptcy proceedings, Orlando's Bar Louie locations plan to stay open

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Bar Louie on International Drive is expected to remain open - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Bar Louie on International Drive is expected to remain open
Bar Louie may have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but fear not; all four Orlando locations, including the popular UCF spot, are staying open.

In an effort to "reorganize their assets," Bar Louie closed 38 underperforming locations nationwide and announced on Monday that they would be selling the chain to its lenders. However, Bar Louie fans may be relieved to hear that the company will operate its more than 90 locations across the U.S. "in the normal course of business."

We called all four Bar Louie locations in Orlando to verify if this was true, and each responded with the same answer: they plan to stay open and keep going. In addition, suppliers and employees will still get paid as the company goes through its bankruptcy process.

Besides the UCF location, this includes outposts at Orlando Gateway, International Drive and in Winter Park.



In a press release, Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke emphasized the company's opportunity for success following the Chapter 11 filing.

"Bar Louie is a profitable business focused on long-term growth with new investors," said Frick. "The sale through Chapter 11 will help us to focus on our profitable core locations and expand in areas that have a proven track record for success."

The Company expects to conclude the Chapter 11 process in 90 days.
click to enlarge Bar Louie in Winter Park is expected to remain open - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Bar Louie in Winter Park is expected to remain open
