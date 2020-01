Agit-grindcore godfathers Napalm Death have announced a string of North American tour dates kicking off in April and Orlando will have the pleasure of hosting these cult heroes. Even better, the band are putting the finishing touches on a new album, and are poised to release a 7" single with a Sonic Youth cover on the b-side!

