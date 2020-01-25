Atlanta punks Black Lips give Orlando live preview of their amazing new country album on eve of its release

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

Black Lips at the Social

The Wildtones at the Social

The Wildtones at the Social

Ever since their notorious early years of high mischief in the 2000s, the world has become conditioned to expect splashy offstage headlines from Atlanta punk troublemakers theBut the latest major shake-up in their brash and storied career is theirOver the past several years, the band has undergone athat now represents a majority infusion of fresh blood into their ranks. And as of yesterday, they now have a brand-new) out that fully consummates that revamp.The work is as dramatic of a reboot as they’ve ever done, and they rolled back into town mere hours before the official release of this anticipated opus. I have not been this excited to see the Black Lips in nearly a decade.Although still framed in their undying and flamboyant sense of humor, this record is remarkably all-in on theOn it, they go from sounding like a drunker, punker Whiskeytown on out to cartoonish Southern-fried camp. And if you were smart enough to make their Orlando show, you would’ve been treated to a live – and lively – preview of more than half of this fun, swashbuckling album.One hell of a romp, this novel look is an avatar of thethat’s powering a motley crew at peak color and creativity. More than anything else, though, it’s a fresh and, frankly, needed reset for a new dawn.And adding some homegrown heat and spice to the night were Orlando retro rock & roll slingers the