The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 24, 2020

The Heard

Experimental rock trailblazer and Can vocalist Damo Suzuki to play Orlando in April

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ENDOXA BOOKING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking/Facebook
Damo Suzuki, legendary frontman of outsider German rock icons Can, will be playing his first tour of the United States in over a decade, and he will be holding court in both Orlando and Miami! 

Originally Suzuki was set to play Miami in October of last year, but logistical issues pulled the plug on that. Now Suzuki will headline Miami Psych Fest on the weekend of April 25-26 and play Will's Pub on the Friday before.

Suzuki came to fame as the voice of German avant-rock trailblazers Can in the 1970s, and since the 1980s he has been playing live with his "Damo Suzuki's Network," ad hoc ensembles of local musicians with whom he plays one-night-only improvised sets from city to city. The mind boggles wondering which locals will be conscripted for this show.

Damo Suzuki plays Will's Pub on Friday, April 24, at 8 p.m, Tickets go on sale Jan. 24.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation