Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida bill would hide lawmakers' personal information

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland - PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photo via Florida House of Representatives
  • Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland
Floridians wouldn’t be able to know the birthdates or some family details of legislators and state Cabinet members, under a Senate proposal that advanced along party lines Tuesday.

The Ethics and Elections Committee voted 4-3 to support the proposal (SB 832), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland. It seeks to create a public-records exemption to shield from release the home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of members of the House, Senate and Cabinet, as well as the names, employers and birthdates of lawmakers’ spouses and children.

Stargel, who already receives a public-records exemption for her residence because her husband is a circuit judge, said the proposed exemption is needed because the political climate has changed.

“The animosity, at least the emails and things that I have seen have risen to a higher level than they were even when I first got elected,” said Stargel, who was initially elected to the state House in 2008.
“Making it harder for members of the public, the press and others ... to know where individual legislators and candidates live, I think is problematic.” click to tweet
Stargel said the internet has made it easier for people to get public records. Years ago, “it was a little more difficult to find out where an individual lived,” Stargel said. “You had to go to a community, maybe get the phone book, go get an actual public record. But (now) you've got a person who can live anywhere in this nation, actually anywhere in the world, who can Google search our names and figure out where we live.”



But Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, said he hasn’t seen a case for the exemption and is concerned about making addresses harder to find as the Legislature approaches redistricting after the 2020 Census.

“Making it harder for members of the public, the press and others who might scrutinize this body to know where individual legislators and candidates live, I think is problematic,” Rodrigues said. The measure would also shield from public records the names and locations of schools and day-care facilities attended by the children of lawmakers.

House and Senate websites currently list the birthdays, if not the years of birth, for many lawmakers, along with the names of their spouses and children. The House and Senate also often list lawmakers’ occupations, educational backgrounds, religious affiliations and recreational interests.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation