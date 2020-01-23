Bloggytown

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
A giant poo has plopped down right in the middle of Lake Eola Park.

Inflatable poo, that is. It's a marketing stunt by the poop-positive toilet spray brand Poo-pourri. They're promoting their product by encouraging customers to, um, let go – both physically and mentally – with their "Let That Sh*t Go" event, taking place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As part of their "Giant Poo Tour" (no, I'm not making that up), Poo-pourri has been proudly setting up giant inflatable poop piles all across the nation in an effort to promote their odor-masking sprays. It's finally Orlando's turn.

Marketed as a "transformative event to drop the negative sh*t you've been holding onto," Poo-pourri is advocating not only for clear bowels, but a clear, healthy mind.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
"It’s about letting shit go. Not just literal sh*t that constipates your body, but mental sh*t that constipates your mind!" said the company on Instagram.



The company is currently withholding what's inside, but look for it to all come out on Friday. Expect samples of their toilet spray products and giveaways.

Security guards in front of the structure are vigilantly defending the enormous inflatable poop, presumably from vandals and thieves, and ensuring nothing will be revealed prematurely, meaning all your poop-related needs will have to wait until Friday.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
