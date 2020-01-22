Twerktopia is the wildest Pro Bowl Weekend parking lot party in Orlando

click to enlarge
Pro Bowl Weekend is an excuse for plenty of pop-up parties around town, but none grab more attention than the name Twerktopia. An all-out celebration of the dance style popularized by the New Orleans bounce scene – and almost murdered single-handedly by Miley Cyrus in 2013 – Twerktopia brings dancers, party lovers and spectators to a parking lot on Silver Star Road for a night of boy shorts and clapping cheeks. A host of DJs keep the party moving with hip-hop, R&B and trap tunes while hosts Kalmlee and IanTheIcon handle hosting duties. With a full bar available on site, Twerktopia has the potential to be the biggest moment for parking-lot twerking since Mr. Ghetto went to Wally Wally Wally Wally Wally Wally World.
10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 | 6145 Silver Star Road | thetwerktopia.com
| $5-$10
