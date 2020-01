The Thornton Park District is taking over Lake Eola Park’s amphitheater area for the inaugural Hullabaloo, a beach-themed party featuring ’90s alternative bands Sugar Ray and Eve 6 performing alongside a host of local bands. Attendees also get to see professional wakeboarders demonstrate tricks on a portable pool setup. Bars and venues in Thornton Park keep the party going with live music immediately following the festival.2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; $10-$100;

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press