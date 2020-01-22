Swedish rockers Lucifer headbang their way into Orlando's Will's Pub

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Dirk Behlau
-
Lucifer
You’ve got to hand it to diabolical Swedish hard-rock upstarts Lucifer. A lot of Euro rockers would be content to just do a brief East Coast tour of the U.S. and call it a day. But this outfit tacked on a clutch of tour dates in the South, always a test of a band’s mettle. Lucifer’s mettle (and metal) seem beyond reproach. Helmed by mainstay vocalist Johanna Sadoni (formerly of the Oath) and underground vet Nicke Andersson (Entombed, Hellacopters), Lucifer deal in Black Sabbath-style heft mixed with a dark theatricality that puts them a notch above the usual heads-down headbanging of their peers. To say nothing of the addition of Philip Shouse (Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons) to their live lineup for this tour. The band is touring behind Lucifer II,
with their next album, Lucifer III,
set to drop in March. So lighters out for the new numbers.
with Savage Master, Overdose | 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $20
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
Price:
$20
Concerts/Events