Southern Culture on the Skids returns to Orlando for a night at Will's Pub

Southern Culture on the Skids brings their Americana garage band flair back to Will’s Pub this week. You’d think that performing live for three decades would take a toll, but these rockabillies have stood their ground with an effortless edge that continues to fire up crowds across the nation. Best known for their 1995 single “Camel Walk,” SCOTS have laced their discography with surf-rock guitar riffs and multiple nods to their fried-chicken love affair. The band has gone from performing at hometown houseparties in North Carolina to having their hits grace films like, but these days, they stick to the underground scene – though they sometimes amp up crowds of fifth-graders (including lead singer Rick Miller’s son) when the mood hits them.with Little Sheba & the Shamans | 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $17-$20

