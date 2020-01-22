The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Heard

Southern Culture on the Skids returns to Orlando for a night at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge southern_culture.jpg
Southern Culture on the Skids brings their Americana garage band flair back to Will’s Pub this week. You’d think that performing live for three decades would take a toll, but these rockabillies have stood their ground with an effortless edge that continues to fire up crowds across the nation. Best known for their 1995 single “Camel Walk,” SCOTS have laced their discography with surf-rock guitar riffs and multiple nods to their fried-chicken love affair. The band has gone from performing at hometown house
parties in North Carolina to having their hits grace films like Dukes of Hazzard, but these days, they stick to the underground scene – though they sometimes amp up crowds of fifth-graders (including lead singer Rick Miller’s son) when the mood hits them.

with Little Sheba & the Shamans | 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $17-$20

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Florida's unemployment rate hits record low, but how does Orlando rank? Read More

  5. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation