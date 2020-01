NFL Pro Bowl gives Orlando the chance to see football stars in person

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl is coming to Orlando for its fourth consecutive year because apparently we haven’t learned our lesson. In football, it’s kind of the show you love to hate. To be fair, the event draws millions of viewers every year still and can make for a fun day of football-related experiences for fans. It also offers an opportunity for those unable to attend bigger games, like the Super Bowl, to see some of their favorite players in person, not that the event is meant as a consolation prize for missing the big game. But with rules like no motion by offense, a running back and a tight end in all formations, legal intentional grounding, no blitzing, and no rushing punts or kickoffs, hard-core football fans won’t be getting their fill, but should instead see it as more of an appetizer.3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 800-653-8000 | campingworldstadium.com | $29-$115

