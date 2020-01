Fans of scotch whisky get a night of indulgence at M Bar’s Scotch Soiree this week. Ticketholders get to try blends and single malts from more than 25 different distilleries, including Compass Box, Highland Park, Macallan and Glenlivet. Spring for the limited VIP ticket to get in early for “the Macallan Experience,” featuring a pour of Macallan Reflexion, a cask-aged single-malt that normally goes for upward of $1,000 a bottle.5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; M Bar, 2000 N. Orange Ave.; $49-$75; majorsbar.com

