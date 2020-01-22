Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Looks like Florida will not be taxing bottled water ... this year

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
An effort to impose a 12.5-cent-per-gallon tax on water bottled from Florida’s springs was tabled Tuesday before facing the possibility of being defeated in a split Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Bill sponsor Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, said after the meeting that “clearly there was a lot of pressure from special interests” against the bill.

“The goal here is that we need to make sure we are taxing this use like we with do with oil,” Taddeo said. “All I was doing was just putting it in the same level as all the other natural resources that belong to Florida.”

The bill (SB 1112) was crafted after Nestle Water North America announced plans to increase the amount it takes daily from Ginnie Springs, which feeds into the Santa Fe River. Currently, companies are charged a one-time $115 application fee.



“We’re just giving our water away, which is crazy,” Taddeo said.

Lane Stephens, a lobbyist for Nestle, told the committee the tax would exceed the company’s annual payroll of $52 million. The company has 920 employees in Florida and annually spends more than $125 million in the state, he said.
“We’re just giving our water away, which is crazy.” click to tweet
“Make no mistake about it, if this 12.5 cents is adopted, water production will decrease in Florida,” Stephens said. “It will be shifted to other states. Not just by Nestle but by all players.”

Nestle is among several companies that receive water from Seven Springs, which owns land around Ginnie Springs. Seven Springs has a permit to pump nearly 1.2 million gallons a day, of which Seven Springs usually draws a quarter of the allowed total.

Before the bill was withdrawn, Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, unsuccessfully tried to amend the proposal by shifting the 12.5-cent-per-gallon total from a fee to a penalty, which would only be applied if the pumping operator took out more water than allowed. Gruters warned the bill as initially proposed “would be a massive tax increase on the public.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation