Wednesday, January 22, 2020

K-Pop demigods BTS to play their only Florida show right here in Orlando in May

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM

BTS - PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
  • BTS
Sorry Miami and Tampa, but Orlando won the jackpot as far as K-pop goes. On Tuesday night, South Korean pop giant BTS (the moniker is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”) announced a worldwide “Map of the Soul” tour, which makes just one Florida stop at Camping World Stadium on May 14.

The stop is in support of a new album out Feb. 21 via BigHit Entertainment.

It’s a big get for the City Beautiful, which landed a show from K-pop band Tomorrow x Together last year.

Tickets for the 37-date world tour go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m., but BTS fan club members get first crack — through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform — on Feb. 5. A press release says that General Verified Fan registration is now open until Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.



BTS plays Camping World Stadium on Thursday, May 14. Details available via ticketmaster.com.


