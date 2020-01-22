K-Pop demigods BTS to play their only Florida show right here in Orlando in May

Sorry Miami and Tampa, but Orlando won the jackpot as far as K-pop goes. On Tuesday night, South Korean pop giant BTS (the moniker is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”) announced a worldwide “Map of the Soul” tour, which makes just one Florida stop at Camping World Stadium on May 14.
The stop is in support of a new album out Feb. 21 via BigHit Entertainment.
Tickets for the 37-date world tour go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m., but BTS fan club members get first crack — through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform — on Feb. 5. A press release says that General Verified Fan registration is now open until Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.
