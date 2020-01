Iliza Shlesinger brings laughs to Orlando's Hard Rock Live

It’s been two years since Iliza Shlesinger last performed here in Orlando, back in February 2018, and those have been, by all accounts, the best years of her life, on both a personal and professional level. Her first book,, had just been published In November 2017 (one of the final titles released by Weinstein Books), and she had wrapped production on her TV showwhich aired on the Freeform network in summer 2017. Since then, she’s produced two stand-up specials for Netflix,in 2018 andin 2019, bringing her total number of specials to five. Best of all, she was married in May 2018, and she continues to help lead a wave of women who now effectively dominate stand-up.7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. |407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $33-$63

