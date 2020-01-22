The Gist

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Cast of Disney's 'Aladdin' perform special benefit cabaret at downtown Orlando's the Abbey

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge Michael James Scott as Genie in Aladdin - PHOTO BY DEEN VAN MEER
  • Photo by Deen van Meer
  • Michael James Scott as Genie in Aladdin
Emerging fresh from the mind of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this week. But the cast is also offering a fresh cabaret spin by presenting “Songs From a Whole New World” for a good cause. By teaming up with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, company members are breathing new life into Broadway hits and original works while generating proceeds that will go toward funding essential services for HIV/AIDS patients. Look forward to a unique musical experience curated by company members themselves.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $10

