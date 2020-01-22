Cast of Disney's 'Aladdin' perform special benefit cabaret at downtown Orlando's the Abbey

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Deen van Meer
-
Michael James Scott as Genie in Aladdin
Emerging fresh from the mind of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin
comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this week. But the cast is also offering a fresh cabaret spin by presenting “Songs From a Whole New World” for a good cause. By teaming up with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, company members are breathing new life into Broadway hits and original works while generating proceeds that will go toward funding essential services for HIV/AIDS patients. Look forward to a unique musical experience curated by company members themselves.
8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com
| $10
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., Jan. 27, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10 suggested donation
Theater