Americana pioneer Lucinda Williams returns to Orlando's Plaza Live

Going all the way back to Mother Maybelle Carter, country music has historically fostered singular empowered women who created a niche unto themselves. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris and K.D. Lang all obviously come to mind, but also deserving a spot in that company is the powerful dark horse of Lucinda Williams. A rich and evocative songwriter, she also possesses a voice that encompasses both strength and vulnerability, unblinking truth and sensitive wisdom. A music veteran in the truest sense, she began her music career in 1978 with the albumbut it took a decade and Mary Chapin Carpenter covering her song “Passionate Kisses” to move her to the deserved headliner spotlight. Over time she has developed a soulful blend of country, folk, blues and rock that has become known colloquially as Americana. Many Grammy awards, accolades and Lincoln Center performances later, Lucinda Williams is still bringing a masterfully intimate touch to popular music with her songwriting. You can see this stalwart practitioner of American music as she comes through town on Tuesday.with Buick 6 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-007 | plazaliveorlando.org | $39-$70

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press