Americana pioneer Lucinda Williams returns to Orlando's Plaza Live

Lucinda Williams
Going all the way back to Mother Maybelle Carter, country music has historically fostered singular empowered women who created a niche unto themselves. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris and K.D. Lang all obviously come to mind, but also deserving a spot in that company is the powerful dark horse of Lucinda Williams. A rich and evocative songwriter, she also possesses a voice that encompasses both strength and vulnerability, unblinking truth and sensitive wisdom. A music veteran in the truest sense, she began her music career in 1978 with the album Ramblin’,
but it took a decade and Mary Chapin Carpenter covering her song “Passionate Kisses” to move her to the deserved headliner spotlight. Over time she has developed a soulful blend of country, folk, blues and rock that has become known colloquially as Americana. Many Grammy awards, accolades and Lincoln Center performances later, Lucinda Williams is still bringing a masterfully intimate touch to popular music with her songwriting. You can see this stalwart practitioner of American music as she comes through town on Tuesday.
with Buick 6 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-007 | plazaliveorlando.org
| $39-$70
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m.
Price:
$39-$70
Concerts/Events