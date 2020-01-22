The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Heard

Americana pioneer Lucinda Williams returns to Orlando's Plaza Live

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Lucinda Williams - PHOTO BY DAVID MCCLISTER
  • Photo by David McClister
  • Lucinda Williams
Going all the way back to Mother Maybelle Carter, country music has historically fostered singular empowered women who created a niche unto themselves. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris and K.D. Lang all obviously come to mind, but also deserving a spot in that company is the powerful dark horse of Lucinda Williams. A rich and evocative songwriter, she also possesses a voice that encompasses both strength and vulnerability, unblinking truth and sensitive wisdom. A music veteran in the truest sense, she began her music career in 1978 with the album Ramblin’, but it took a decade and Mary Chapin Carpenter covering her song “Passionate Kisses” to move her to the deserved headliner spotlight. Over time she has developed a soulful blend of country, folk, blues and rock that has become known colloquially as Americana. Many Grammy awards, accolades and Lincoln Center performances later, Lucinda Williams is still bringing a masterfully intimate touch to popular music with her songwriting. You can see this stalwart practitioner of American music as she comes through town on Tuesday.

with Buick 6 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-007 | plazaliveorlando.org | $39-$70

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Lucinda Williams
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $39-$70
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details The Plaza Live
The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
407-228-1220
Music Club and Performance Space
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Lucinda Williams @ The Plaza Live

    • Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $39-$70
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation