Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Alicia Keys set to hold court at the Dr. Phillips Center in September

Posted By and on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:01 PM

This week, Grammy award-winning R&B singer Alicia Keys released the dates for her upcoming world tour, her first in 7 years, and it includes a performance at Orlando's ornate and intimate Dr. Phillips Center.

Orlando will be one of the final stops on Keys’ upcoming world tour, promoting her new album Alicia, set to drop on March 30. And if that's not enough Keys for you, she will also be hosting the televised Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Alicia Keys plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27. Buy now or forever stare at overpriced resale tickets on StubHub.


