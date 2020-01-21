Wanee Block Party to bring Allman Brothers Band, Jason Bonham, Blues Traveler and more to Ft. Lauderdale

The fine folks behind the Wanee Festival today announced the lineup for their inaugural Wanee Block Party, a spin-off event at Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live that features headliners the Allman Brothers Band and a bunch of heavies from the jam-band world and beyond.
The lineup so far announced: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Blues Traveler, Stephen Marley’s Acoustic Soul, Jaimoe & Friends, Pink Talking Fish, Allman Betts Band, Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio, the Lee Boys, Melody Trucks Band, Crazy Fingers, Unlimited Devotion, Ben Sparaco, Juke.
