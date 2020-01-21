Looks like Tim Tebow has finally had the sex

— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 21, 2020
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.View this post on Instagram
A question I’m asked a lot is what have I learned throughout the wedding planning process... without a doubt, @demileighnp and I are better together than we ever were apart. As we started planning the wedding, one thing we knew we wanted to do was to give all of our guests the option to support the mission of TTF in lieu of gifts. @TheKnot made it so easy for Demi and I to create a registry that reflects our heart and lifestyle. From entertaining items to the charity registry to help TTF continue fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves. If you want to check out how we setup our registry, head to the link in bio. #theknotregistry #Ad
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.