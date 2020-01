Looks like Tim Tebow has finally had the sex

click to enlarge Photo via Tim Tebow/Instagram

Tim Tebow, a former University of Florida football star and uncompromising prude , reportedly married South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters last night.According to, the 32-year-old virgin and the former Miss Universe were hitched at a 30-minute ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa in front of 260 guests. Some of the highlights include a Keto-friendly groom’s cake, steaks, and a bacon salad that the couple says they eat all the time.“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow told the publication. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night. I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”In the days leading up the ceremony, the couple also wisely found time to monetize the occasion with a wedding-themed sponsored social media post for The Knot. Smart.Congrats to Tebow on his special night and the loss of his virginity.