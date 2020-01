Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

The Split Oak Forest Wildlife & Environmental Area is home to threatened gopher tortoises, scrub jays, sandhill cranes, Sherman's fox squirrels, gopher frogs, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, indigo snakes, bald eagles, and feral hogs and it could all be destroyed. - LINK Kieran Castaño’s paintings, on show now at Orlando’s Mills Gallery, aren’t just beautiful – they’re necessary. - LINK Looking for a hot guy with a motorcycle? This is where you'll find them in Orlando tonight. - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press