Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Enjoy This Gorgeous View Before It's Gone

The Split Oak Forest Wildlife & Environmental Area is home to threatened gopher tortoises, scrub jays, sandhill cranes, Sherman's fox squirrels, gopher frogs, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, indigo snakes, bald eagles, and feral hogs and it could all be destroyed. - LINK

Kieran Castaño’s paintings, on show now at Orlando’s Mills Gallery, aren’t just beautiful – they’re necessary. - LINK



Looking for a hot guy with a motorcycle? This is where you'll find them in Orlando tonight. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


