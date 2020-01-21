The Heard

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Miami's III Points Festival unveils 2020 lineup featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Stereolab, the Strokes, Robyn and more

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM

click image Wu-Tang Clan - PHOTO COURTESY WU-TANG CLAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Wu-Tang Clan/Facebook
  • Wu-Tang Clan
The lineup for this year’s III Points music and arts festival, happening from May 1- 2 in Miami, has finally dropped.

Although III Points has its origins in the dance and EDM scenes, its lineups have recently been spread across all of the popular genres. Indie-alternative fans can drool over The Strokes, Alex (Sandy G), Ariel Pink, Stereolab and Homeshake, while rap fans can show up in droves for the headliners Wu-Tang Clan and electronic hip-hop artist Kaytranada.

EDM DJs and producers like Chris Lake, Disclosure and Amon Tobin are set to take the festival’s late-night slots and keep the party going until the wee hours of the morning.

Perhaps the most stand-out headliner is Swedish pop star Robyn, who has been out of the spotlight since her last album Honey, which was released in 2018.



A few of Florida’s up-and-coming rock acts also stand out on the bottom half of the III Points lineup, including Miami-based bands Las Nubes, Palomino Blond, Ghostflower and Mustard Service.

III Points isn’t just about music, as it’s also known for its immersive art exhibits, large scale murals, and live graffiti art.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. with two-day GA passes starting at $99. Get your tickets now before prices increase.

Head to iiipoints.com to check out the full III Points 2020 lineup.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


