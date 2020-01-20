Bloggytown

Monday, January 20, 2020

Florida receives federal funds for 'foreign animal' preparedness and fighting diseases in deer

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Florida key deer - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Florida key deer
Florida is getting two grants totaling nearly $175,000 to combat animal diseases as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Friday.

The Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory will receive a $150,000 grant through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network to enhance testing for chronic wasting disease, according to the release. The disease is found in deer and has been described as similar to mad cow disease, with animals becoming emaciated and often being found isolated and trembling. Chronic wasting disease is not known to affect people.

The state is also getting $22,525 to prepare for the Foreign Animal Disease Southern Agriculture Functional Exercise. The multi-state exercises, intended to enhance disease emergency preparedness, are led by state animal health authorities and land-grant universities.

The grant comes from the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. The grants "will enhance not only the state’s animal industries and emergency preparedness, but the health of Florida’s animals and residents,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a press release announcing the federal aid.



Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


