Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Bloggytown

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi joins Trump's impeachment defense team

Posted By on Sat, Jan 18, 2020 at 8:22 AM

click to enlarge Pam Bondi with Lev Parnas, in a photo released by Parnas' lawyer - PHOTO VIA JOSEPH A. BONDY/TWITTER
  • Photo via Joseph A. Bondy/Twitter
  • Pam Bondi with Lev Parnas, in a photo released by Parnas' lawyer
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment communications team, will be part of the defense for his Senate trial, according to several Washington, D.C.-based news outlets.

Bondi, a former assistant state attorney from Hillsborough County who spent eight years as the Florida’s top elected legal official and is a close ally of Trump's, went to work for the White House in November to represent the president before the media during the House inquiry.

Trump's legal team for the upcoming Senate trial also includes former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who was appointed in 1994 to head the Whitewater investigation involving former President Bill Clinton that resulted in Clinton’s impeachment by the House four years later.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, a long-term personal attorney for Trump, are expected to lead the team, according to the news reports.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of creating sex game with 'points' for sleeping with staff Read More

  2. Visitors to Orlando now have an easier way to pick up their stroller rentals, no thanks to Disney Read More

  3. Holy Land Experience might not be closing, but they're praying for a buyer Read More

  4. With little notice, Orlando's much-loved K Restaurant is closing Read More

  5. Hillary Clinton reminded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that voting is a basic human right Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation