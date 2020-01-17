With little notice, Orlando's much-loved K Restaurant is closing

click to enlarge
image via K Restaurant website
K Restaurant & Wine Bar, the College Park stalwart opened by James Beard-nominated chef and inaugural BITE Award winner Kevin Fonzo, will close after tomorrow night's dinner service, with a final blowout to happen next weekend.
Chad Phelps, who took ownership of the restaurant from Fonzo in the summer of 2017, is closing the restaurant due to health issues. Scott Joseph
reports that Phelps has been diagnosed with cancer.
Restaurant representatives say the doors will close after Saturday, Jan. 18's dinner service, but there will be a "final blowout" Friday and Saturday night, Jan. 24-25, for one last chance to enjoy K's convivial dining rooms. There will be no reservations taken for next weekend's dinner services – walk-in only.
K staff tells us that Phelps is willing to sell, but until a buyer can be found, the restaurant will be closed.
We hope a buyer steps up soon. The Edgewater Drive mainstay has been a College Park favorite for more than a decade, and will be missed if not.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as we receive it.