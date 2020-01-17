Mennello Indie Folkfest to feature musical performances by Eugene Snowden, Beemo and more

The Mennello Indie Folkfest, a showcase of local creativity in its many forms in a beautiful outdoor setting, is set to return next month and the organizers have just announced the lineup for the day. And it's a heady cross-section of local sounds.
The music lineup for this year is Oak Hill Drifters, Eugene Snowden, Beemo, and Beth McKee & the Swamp Sistas. Annnnnnd our own Jessica Bryce Young is handling co-emcee duties this year along with Townie Tourist's Jenny De Witt.
