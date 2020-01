Mennello Indie Folkfest to feature musical performances by Eugene Snowden, Beemo and more

The Mennello Indie Folkfest, a showcase of local creativity in its many forms in a beautiful outdoor setting, is set to return next month and the organizers have just announced the lineup for the day. And it's a heady cross-section of local sounds.The music lineup for this year is Oak Hill Drifters, Eugene Snowden, Beemo, and Beth McKee & the Swamp Sistas. Annnnnnd our own Jessica Bryce Young is handling co-emcee duties this year along with Townie Tourist's Jenny De Witt. The Mennello Indie Folkfest happens on the bucolic grounds of the Mennello Sculpture Garden on Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon. The event is free!

