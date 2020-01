One of the crown jewels of Orlando Beer Week is the Centermost Point Invitational. The beer festival brings 20 curated breweries from across the state to the grounds of Ten10 Brewing, offering you the chance to try dozens of craft beers. The “What Ales Ya?” podcast is in attendance to interview beermakers, while a variety of food trucks provide lunch options.Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $30-$40; orlbeerweek.com

