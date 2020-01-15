The Heard

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Southern Fried Sunday imports Chicken Shit Bingo to Orlando for its 14th anniversary

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Southern Fried Sunday, a hallowed local tradition of combining barbecue with country, roots and rock music, turns 14 this month and to celebrate, Will’s Pub is bringing an Austin, Texas, tradition to town. Chicken Shit Bingo, made famous by Ginny’s Little Longhorn saloon in Austin, is played by taking a chicken, putting it on top of a grid of numbered squares, and placing bets on what squares it will do its business on. Get the right sequence of numbers on your $2 ticket and you’ll win a bunch of money. Lauris Vidal provides live musical accompaniment to the chicken-watching, while the Rachel Decker Band, Tony Macaluso & the Hearts of Fire, Jordan Foley Duo and JunoSmile play inside. The optional barbecue dinner is prepared by Clay Watson, but fried chicken is, uh, not on the menu.

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$12

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


