Orlando Science Center always kicks off the year with Otronicon, a weekend devoted to emerging technologies from virtual reality to robotic surgeons. The abundance of kids around during daytime hours means adults rarely get as much time to play with the tech as they’d like, though. That’s where Science Night Live, OSC’s regular adults-only night, comes in. Grab drinks and hors d’oeuvres and get up close with the future while only having to worry about fellow adults getting in your way.8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $16; osc.org

