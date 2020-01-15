The Gist

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Rollins' Cornell Museum debuts three new exhibitions for the new year

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge “Freedom of Speech,” from For Freedoms, Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur, 2018; archival pigment print, the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art at Rollins College, - gift of Barbara and Theodore Alfond. © For Freedoms - ART BY HANK WILLIS THOMAS AND EMILY SHUR
  • Art by Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur
  • “Freedom of Speech,” from For Freedoms, Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur, 2018; archival pigment print, the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art at Rollins College, gift of Barbara and Theodore Alfond. © For Freedoms
Winter Park’s best spot to see contemporary art reopens for the year with four new exhibitions, and once again this year, admission is free to all. Winter 2020 brings another installment of CFAM’s ongoing The Place as Metaphor: Collection Conversations; African Apparel: Threaded Transformations Across the 20th Century (through May 17) and 2020: Action, Freedom, Patriotism (through April 5), a partnership with civic group For Freedoms. For Freedoms uses art as a tool for civic engagement and reflection and as such, Action, Freedom, Patriotism is urgent viewing in this election year. Various participatory actions and exhibitions will take place throughout the museum and the Rollins campus, buttressing the exhibition, which will feature new acquisitions including the original Norman Rockwell “Four Freedoms” posters alongside contemporary reinterpretations of them by Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur.

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 100 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu | free

