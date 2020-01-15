Rollins' Cornell Museum debuts three new exhibitions for the new year

click to enlarge
-
Art by Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur
-
“Freedom of Speech,” from For Freedoms, Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur, 2018; archival pigment print, the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art at Rollins College, gift of Barbara and Theodore Alfond. © For Freedoms
Winter Park’s best spot to see contemporary art reopens for the year with four new exhibitions, and once again this year, admission is free to all. Winter 2020 brings another installment of CFAM’s ongoing The Place as Metaphor: Collection Conversations
; African Apparel: Threaded Transformations Across the 20th Century
(through May 17) and 2020: Action, Freedom, Patriotism
(through April 5), a partnership with civic group For Freedoms. For Freedoms uses art as a tool for civic engagement and reflection and as such, Action, Freedom, Patriotism
is urgent viewing in this election year. Various participatory actions and exhibitions will take place throughout the museum and the Rollins campus, buttressing the exhibition, which will feature new acquisitions including the original Norman Rockwell “Four Freedoms” posters alongside contemporary reinterpretations of them by Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur.
6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 100 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu
| free
@ Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Jan. 18-May 17
Price:
free
Art
