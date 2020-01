Orlando Beer Week continues this week with events at breweries and taprooms around town. Redlight Redlight pays tribute to the underrated German Kölsch style of beer – a light ale with a relatively low ABV, great for session drinking. After a few rounds, get a bite to eat from the Swine & Sons pop-up kitchen.1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; various menu prices; orlbeerweek.com

