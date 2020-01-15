La SanSe Takes Orlando brings thousands to Orlando to celebrate Puerto Rican culture

click to enlarge
Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico are getting a lot of challenges tossed their way of late, between earthquakes and Trump’s callous disregard of his duties to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency. This is a vibrant island and culture that needs to be celebrated, and so La SanSe returns for another year just in the nick of time. The free event offers a wealth of music, arts, food, vendors, traditional dancing, drink and perspectives from Puerto Rico and its people, so interwoven into the cultural fabric of Central Florida. The musical offerings, featuring a partial Menudo (!) reunion (get ready to scream, and then maybe register to vote with Boricua Vota), Andres Jimenez, LIMI-T 21, Puertorrican Power and Los DPR, among others, are top-shelf. Weekend plans: made.
11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19 | Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 407-295-3247 | sanseorlando.com
| free
