Keith Sweat returns to Orlando for a quiet storm at Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge
Last time Quiet Storm king and loverman supreme Keith Sweat swept through Orlando, it was as part of a group Valentine’s Day show with Bobby Brown and El DeBarge. This time around you get Sweat all … to … yourself. The come-hither canon of Keith Sweat still sounds fresh and lascivious to 21st-century ears – “Get Up On It,” “My Body,” “Freak Me,” “Lose Control” – and it’s all down to Sweat’s voice, by turns seductive and plaintive. He’s a worthy successor to Luther Vandross, and this uncertain year could definitely use a little romance.
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com
| $47.50-$83.50
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m.
Price:
$47.50-$83.50
Concerts/Events