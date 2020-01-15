The Heard

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Heard

Keith Sweat returns to Orlando for a quiet storm at Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM

Last time Quiet Storm king and loverman supreme Keith Sweat swept through Orlando, it was as part of a group Valentine’s Day show with Bobby Brown and El DeBarge. This time around you get Sweat all … to … yourself. The come-hither canon of Keith Sweat still sounds fresh and lascivious to 21st-century ears – “Get Up On It,” “My Body,” “Freak Me,” “Lose Control” – and it’s all down to Sweat’s voice, by turns seductive and plaintive. He’s a worthy successor to Luther Vandross, and this uncertain year could definitely use a little romance.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $47.50-$83.50

