The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Gist

Comedian Mark Normand returns to Orlando for a one-off at Soundbar

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge sel_mark_normand.jpg
Comedian Mark Normand’s career seems to be on the verge of breaking out. The New Orleans native cohosts the popular weekly “Tuesdays With Stories” podcast with fellow comedian Joe List, and has performed on pretty much every late-night talk show. He’s received accolades from fellow comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, who referred to Normand as “the best young up-and-coming comic” late last year. Normand returns to Orlando this week for an intimate show at Soundbar, supported by locals like Shaw Smith and Big Tim Murphy; see him now before he gets a Netflix special.

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $12-$15

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Mark Normand
@ Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m.
Price: $12
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map
Location Details Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Music Club and Dance Club
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Mark Normand @ Soundbar

    • Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m. $12
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Altamonte Springs doorbell camera captures enormous black bear on front porch Read More

  2. Oh Lordy, the Universal Orlando 'Lord of the Rings' rumor is back Read More

  3. Former Orlando Police 'officer of the year' reprimanded for racism, attempting to provoke teens Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won't talk about texts with donor indicted for foreign influence of U.S. elections Read More

  5. Medical Marijuana Employee Protection Act aims to protect Florida workers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation