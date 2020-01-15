Comedian Mark Normand returns to Orlando for a one-off at Soundbar

click to enlarge
Comedian Mark Normand’s career seems to be on the verge of breaking out. The New Orleans native cohosts the popular weekly “Tuesdays With Stories” podcast with fellow comedian Joe List, and has performed on pretty much every late-night talk show. He’s received accolades from fellow comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, who referred to Normand as “the best young up-and-coming comic” late last year. Normand returns to Orlando this week for an intimate show at Soundbar, supported by locals like Shaw Smith and Big Tim Murphy; see him now before he gets a Netflix special.
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $12-$15
