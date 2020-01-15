The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Gist

Broadway favorites 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' will return to Orlando in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge Elijah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Scatliffe, Fergie L. Philippe and company in 'Hamilton' - PHOTO BY JOHN MARCUS, COURTESY OF 'HAMILTON'
  • Photo by John Marcus, courtesy of 'Hamilton'
  • Elijah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Scatliffe, Fergie L. Philippe and company in 'Hamilton'
Calling all theater buffs: the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday that broadway favorites Hamilton and Wicked are coming back to Orlando in the 2020-21 season of touring shows.

The Dr. Phillips Center also hinted that this will be their "biggest, most celebrated season yet," with more broadway productions expanding its annual series of shows to 14 weeks.

The Dr. Phillips Center is also set to debut new venues, Steinmetz Hall and the Green Room, in fall 2020. What better way to usher a new era and commemorate the completion of the performing arts center than with two fan-favorite Tony award-winning musicals?

Renewing Broadway subscribers will have the option of adding Hamilton to their subscriptions, while Wicked is only available as a season add-on. Each show will run for several weeks, which leaves plenty of opportunities for Orlando fans to catch them.



The full lineup for the Dr. Phillips Center's upcoming Broadway season will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 20. Individual ticket sale dates for each show will be released by the Dr. Phillips Center at a later date.

To become a Broadway subscriber or renew a subscription online, visit orlando.broadway.com.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Altamonte Springs doorbell camera captures enormous black bear on front porch Read More

  2. Oh Lordy, the Universal Orlando 'Lord of the Rings' rumor is back Read More

  3. Former Orlando Police 'officer of the year' reprimanded for racism, attempting to provoke teens Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won't talk about texts with donor indicted for foreign influence of U.S. elections Read More

  5. Recreational marijuana legalization will not be on the 2020 Florida ballot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation