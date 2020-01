Broadway favorites 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' will return to Orlando in 2020

Calling all theater buffs: the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday that broadway favoritesandare coming back to Orlando in the 2020-21 season of touring shows.The Dr. Phillips Center also hinted that this will be their "biggest, most celebrated season yet," with more broadway productions expanding its annual series of shows to 14 weeks.The Dr. Phillips Center is also set to debut new venues, Steinmetz Hall and the Green Room, in fall 2020. What better way to usher a new era and commemorate the completion of the performing arts center than with two fan-favorite Tony award-winning musicals?Renewing Broadway subscribers will have the option of addingto their subscriptions, whileis only available as a season add-on. Each show will run for several weeks, which leaves plenty of opportunities for Orlando fans to catch them.The full lineup for the Dr. Phillips Center's upcoming Broadway season will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 20. Individual ticket sale dates for each show will be released by the Dr. Phillips Center at a later date.To become a Broadway subscriber or renew a subscription online, visit orlando.broadway.com

