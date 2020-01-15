Tip Jar

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Bread & Co. in Winter Park reopens as a Japanese restaurant

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
Remember when we told you that Bread & Co. had temporarily closed its Winter Park location back in September for renovations?

Well, the renovations are done and the French-Korean bakery has reopened as a Japanese restaurant – though, fear not pastry lovers, they'll also serve their luxe breads and sweets.

Yes, you'll still be able to indulge in their chocolate croissants, Black Forest cakes and chestnut loaves, but not for another week or so.
click to enlarge Curry - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Curry
For now they're focusing on the savory, and they're offering a bevy of Japanese dishes like yakitori, sandos, curries and, of course, okonomiyaki (the full menu appears below).
click to enlarge Okonomiyaki - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Okonomiyaki
Bread & Co. soft opens Jan. 15-19 from 5:30-9 p.m., after which regular hours will begin, possibly from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. though those hours are apt to change.

Follow Bread & Co. on Facebook and Instagram for the latest.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara

