Bread & Co. in Winter Park reopens as a Japanese restaurant

Remember when we told you that Bread & Co. had temporarily closed its Winter Park location
back in September for renovations?
Well, the renovations are done and the French-Korean bakery has reopened as a Japanese restaurant – though, fear not pastry lovers, they'll also serve their luxe breads and sweets.
Yes, you'll still be able to indulge in their chocolate croissants, Black Forest cakes and chestnut loaves, but not for another week or so.
For now they're focusing on the savory, and they're offering a bevy of Japanese dishes like yakitori, sandos, curries and, of course, okonomiyaki (the full menu appears below).
Bread & Co. soft opens Jan. 15-19 from 5:30-9 p.m., after which regular hours will begin, possibly from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. though those hours are apt to change.
