Wednesday, January 15, 2020

'Beast Coast Monsters' Life of Agony and Doyle to play Orlando in March

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image Life of Agony - PHOTO BY GINO DE PINTO COURTESY LIFE OF AGONY
  • Photo by Gino De Pinto courtesy Life of Agony
  • Life of Agony
A resurgent Life of Agony and Misfits alum Doyle are out on the road on one of the more eclectic heavy music bills in recent memory, the Beast Coast Monsters tour. Life of Agony returned with a new album last year, The Sound of Scars, marking nearly 30 years since the band released their debut album.

Life of Agony and Doyle play the Soundbar on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


