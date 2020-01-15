'Beast Coast Monsters' Life of Agony and Doyle to play Orlando in March

A resurgent Life of Agony and Misfits alum Doyle are out on the road on one of the more eclectic heavy music bills in recent memory, the Beast Coast Monsters tour. Life of Agony returned with a new album last year, The Sound of Scars, marking nearly 30 years since the band released their debut album.
