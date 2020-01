Lake Nona’s Park Pizza & Brewing Company gets in on the Orlando Beer Week action with a special beer dinner this week. Eight different beers are paired with a six-course meal that includes shrimp & tasso hushpuppies, black truffle tart and charred octopus. The meal is a collaboration between Park Pizza head brewer Marco Reyna and Boxi Park executive chef Jon Fahey. Reservations are required.6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15; Park Pizza & Brewing Company, 6941 Lake Nona Blvd.; $60; parkpizzalakenona.com

