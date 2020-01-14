Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Bloggytown

Bill moves forward that would take away power from Florida cities and counties to regulate vacation rentals

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
In a long-running issue watched by communities and businesses across the state, a Senate committee Monday approved a proposal that would take away power from cities and counties to regulate vacation rental properties.

The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee backed a bill (SB 1128), sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would "preempt" regulation of vacation rentals to the state. Supporters of such preemption point, at least in part, to the property rights of people who decide to use platforms such as Airbnb to rent out homes or parts of homes. But critics contend that such rentals, in many cases, have turned into commercial operations in residential areas.

Monday’s committee meeting, which came a day before the start of the annual legislative session, gave a glimpse of the lobbying on each side of the issue. Supporters included companies and groups such as Airbnb, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity and property managers, while opponents included numerous local governments, the Florida League of Cities, the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican who is a member of the committee, said she thinks the state needs uniform regulations for vacation-rental properties, but she also said the bill has a “long way to go” in addressing concerns.



"We can’t just preempt," Passidomo said. "We have to preempt and set rules." Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, has filed a House version of the bill (HB 1011).

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Altamonte Springs doorbell camera captures enormous black bear on front porch Read More

  2. Oh Lordy, the Universal Orlando 'Lord of the Rings' rumor is back Read More

  3. Medical Marijuana Employee Protection Act aims to protect Florida workers Read More

  4. Hackers change Leesburg and Lake Mary high school names on Google Read More

  5. Recreational marijuana legalization will not be on the 2020 Florida ballot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation