Ministry to bring tour with KMFDM and Frontline Assembly to Orlando this summer

Industrial-metal powerhouses Ministry have today announced their "Industrial Strength" North American tour to mark the 30th anniversary of infamous album A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste. In a nod back to those halcyon days, Ministry will be taking original A Mind … tourmates KMFDM along for the ride, and adding Frontline Assembly. The tour kicks off in July and there's only one Florida date, right here in Orlando.
