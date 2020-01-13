The Heard

Monday, January 13, 2020

Ministry to bring tour with KMFDM and Frontline Assembly to Orlando this summer

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM

Ministry - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Ministry
Industrial-metal powerhouses Ministry have today announced their "Industrial Strength" North American tour to mark the 30th anniversary of infamous album A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste. In a nod back to those halcyon days, Ministry will be taking original A Mind … tourmates KMFDM along for the ride, and adding Frontline Assembly. The tour kicks off in July and there's only one Florida date, right here in Orlando.

Ministry, KMFDM and Frontline Assembly bring their 'Industrial Strength' to the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 17.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

