Monday, January 13, 2020

DoorDash and Popeyes are offering free chicken sandwich combos for deliveries over $20

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY POPEYES
  • Photo courtesy Popeyes
Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has just announced an exclusive nationwide partnership with DoorDash to bring free chicken sandwiches straight to the doorsteps of loyal customers.

From Monday, Jan. 13, until Sunday, Jan. 19, customers who order $20 or more of Popeyes through DoorDash can receive a free chicken sandwich combo meal and free delivery for the whole order with the promo code "CHICKENWINNER." The combo includes the famous chicken sandwich, a signature side and a small beverage.

Since its release on Aug. 12, Popeyes' chicken sandwich has been a hot topic across social media. It even sparked a video trend among content creators on YouTube, who compared the sandwich to ones sold by Popeyes competitors.
"The positive response and demand for our new chicken sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans," Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes' head of marketing for North America, said. "We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash."



DoorDash and Popeyes are also hosting a special Twitter giveaway all week long to commemorate their partnership. Retweeting the giveaway announcement on Twitter enters you to win a Popeyes-themed (and catered) awards-season viewing party. You can view the giveaway rules and guidelines here.

