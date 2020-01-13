Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Altamonte Springs doorbell camera captures enormous black bear on front porch

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 5:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DOODLIST/REDDIT
  • Screenshot via Doodlist/Reddit
An Altamonte Springs resident posted a video reminder on Reddit Sunday that native Florida black bears lived here before us, and continue to wander "our" neighborhoods at will.

The footage, titled "Big ol' bear in the neighborhood," was taken on a Nest door cam and shows a massive ursine visitor walking past their front porch entrance.
Big ol' bear in the neighborhood from r/florida
Bear sightings are nothing new for Central Florida residents, of course, but this is still unnerving as hell.

Last February, Ocala National Forest temporarily closed due to bear sightings, and in March, a black bear mother and cub climbed a tree outside of the Orlando Science Schools campus off North John Young Parkway. In October, Sebring Middle School advised parents in a Facebook post to come pick up their children, after a bear was spotted nearby.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that as temperatures rise, black bears in Florida become more active as they search for food. Last month, FWC authorities voted to leave bear hunting on the table as a population-control option, if interactions between bears and humans escalate.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION
  • Image via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
One way to avoid your own bear encounter is to securely dispose of trash. FWC says bears become more active as the weather gets warmer, and this year's unseasonably warm winter is likely to increase sightings.



If you encounter a bear at close range, FWC says it's best to "remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice." Don't make any sudden or abrupt movements, or invite the bear closer, just "back way slowly and be sure the bear has an obvious escape route."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Smyrna Beach officer resigns after flashing a gun in a bar argument Read More

  2. Orlando cop censured for using taser on teenage bicyclist Read More

  3. Orlando's Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine makes Yelp's top 100 places to eat in America Read More

  4. Twice this week, Central Florida bystanders stepped in to apprehend sexual-assault suspects Read More

  5. Medical Marijuana Employee Protection Act aims to protect Florida workers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation