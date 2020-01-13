A 350-pound Warsaw grouper was reeled in off the Florida coast

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Instagram

Last month, a giant 350-pound Warsaw grouper was nabbed off the coast of Southwest Florida.According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the massive chonk was reeled in by Jason Boyll on Dec. 29, 2019, in about 600 feet of water with a hook and line.“Acquiring the otolith from this fish was extremely valuable as samples from larger and older fish are rare,” wildlife officials said in a Facebook post.The FWC says the fish is believed to be 50-years-old, which means it’s the oldest sample collected for the agency’s Age & Growth Lab.Warsaw groupers are the only grouper with 10 dorsal spines, according to the FWC, and can grow up to 90 inches long and 580 pounds. The largest ever caught in Florida was 436 pounds near Destin.The FWC also urged the public in their social post to not target Warsaw grouper, since their population in the Gulf is not known.