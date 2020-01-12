Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County Animal Services needs help housing 71 rescued cats

Posted By on Sun, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click image 71 cats are up for free adoption at the Orange County Animal Services shelter since Wednesday. They need all the help they can get to find them all new homes. - ORANGE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES/TWITTER
  • Orange County Animal Services/Twitter
  • 71 cats are up for free adoption at the Orange County Animal Services shelter since Wednesday. They need all the help they can get to find them all new homes.
A heartbreaking story offers exciting possibilities for local cat lovers.

On Thursday, Orange County law enforcement contacted Orange County Animal Services for help with the removal 71 cats from a home during an eviction process, where the cats' owner surrendered ownership.

Now, those 71 cats are up for free adoption at the OCAS shelter, located at 2769 Conroy Road. Because the shelter usually receives about 50 animals a day, this development has caused complications for the shelter, which is now housing over 300 animals. They could use all the help they can get.

On their Twitter page, OCAS announced on Friday that adoption fees are being waived for all 71 cats, in an attempt to promote adoptability. They shown in cages with specially marked neon pink tags reading, "FREE to Adopt Me."



Understandably, shelter operators are being challenged by the whopping number of new arrivals, and they hope to find homes for them as soon as possible. They said they are "in need of the community's assistance in adopting, fostering and finding rescue placement" for the cats.

An OCAS respondent said the shelter may be splitting the cats among multiple local shelters in order to help meet the demands of the large group, especially to address needs like food and medicine. Splitting the cats could also help spread the word to the public and increase the chances of finding homes sooner, so they can receive better individualized attention.

This case serves to remind everyone about the importance of controlling at overpopulation, as they can multiply quickly, said Kristin Tsukamoto, program manager of the shelter's communication team. She told WFTV that OCAS is happy to help pet owners with these cases before a situation gets out of control.

OCAS has partnered with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to open an offsite sterilization clinic on 12050 Colonial Drive. They offer spay and neuter services, as well as core vaccinations and heartworm care, at a low cost to ensure animal welfare.

"Our team is here to help, and if you find yourself caring for an overwhelming amount of animals, please feel free to reach out to the shelter for assistance," Tsukamoto said.

For more information on adoption, or spaying or neutering pets, visit the shelter or their website for information. You can contact them directly with inquiries at 407-836-3111.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Smyrna Beach officer resigns after flashing a gun in a bar argument Read More

  2. Altamonte Springs doorbell camera captures enormous black bear on front porch Read More

  3. Medical Marijuana Employee Protection Act aims to protect Florida workers Read More

  4. Orlando's Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine makes Yelp's top 100 places to eat in America Read More

  5. Orlando cop censured for using taser on teenage bicyclist Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation