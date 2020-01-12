Orange County Animal Services needs help housing 71 rescued cats

click image
-
Orange County Animal Services/Twitter
-
71 cats are up for free adoption at the Orange County Animal Services shelter since Wednesday. They need all the help they can get to find them all new homes.
A heartbreaking story offers exciting possibilities for local cat lovers.
On Thursday, Orange County law enforcement contacted Orange County Animal Services
for help with the removal 71 cats from a home during an eviction process, where the cats' owner surrendered ownership.
Now, those 71 cats are up for free adoption at the OCAS shelter, located at 2769 Conroy Road. Because the shelter usually receives about 50 animals a day, this development has caused complications for the shelter, which is now housing over 300 animals. They could use all the help they can get.
On their Twitter page
, OCAS announced on Friday that adoption fees are being waived for all 71 cats, in an attempt to promote adoptability. They shown in cages with specially marked neon pink tags reading, "FREE to Adopt Me."
Understandably, shelter operators are being challenged by the whopping number of new arrivals, and they hope to find homes for them as soon as possible. They said they are "in need of the community's assistance in adopting, fostering and finding rescue placement" for the cats.
An OCAS respondent said the shelter may be splitting the cats among multiple local shelters in order to help meet the demands of the large group, especially to address needs like food and medicine. Splitting the cats could also help spread the word to the public and increase the chances of finding homes sooner, so they can receive better individualized attention.
This case serves to remind everyone about the importance of controlling at overpopulation, as they can multiply quickly, said Kristin Tsukamoto, program manager of the shelter's communication team. She told WFTV
that OCAS is happy to help pet owners with these cases before a situation gets out of control.
OCAS has partnered with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to open an offsite sterilization clinic on 12050 Colonial Drive. They offer spay and neuter services, as well as core vaccinations and heartworm care, at a low cost to ensure animal welfare.
"Our team is here to help, and if you find yourself caring for an overwhelming amount of animals, please feel free to reach out to the shelter for assistance," Tsukamoto said.
For more information on adoption, or spaying or neutering pets, visit the shelter or their website
for information. You can contact them directly with inquiries at 407-836-3111.
