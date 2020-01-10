With diverse Florida support in tow, Slingshot Dakota burst hearts in Orlando show

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Dikembe, Slingshot Dakota, Curtains and Expert Timing at Will’s Pub, Jan. 8
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
Although the lone non-Floridian act on this Bad Balloon
bill, irrepressible Pennsylvania couple act Slingshot Dakota
are no strangers to Orlando. Besides their setup as a keyboard-and-drums duo, they’re notable for an approach to emotional rock that pushes overtly pretty melodies with pronounced sonic heft. They’re less about being cool or clever than they are about unleashing heart with as much brio and scale as a two-piece can muster. And as their theatrical flair would suggest, they go for it with total abandon. With these two, it’s epic or bust.
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
While drummer Tom Patterson bangs it out like he’s rocking an arena, the panoramic keyboards of Carly Comando push both the soaring melodies and the groaning, propulsive low end. Add in a climactic flair and pure joy for what they’re doing and you’ve got a display of unmitigated emotional grandeur.
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Dikembe at Will's Pub
Gainesville’s Dikembe
are no basic emo band. For one, they’re serious emo,
not that syrupy commercial stuff. Moreover, their sound is complex and nuanced. It’s openly feeling music, no doubt, but it can also be heavy, explosive and brooding. It’s a tack that shows as much musical ideas as emotion. And it allows them to trace the heart without resorting to wallowing self-indulgence.
Curtains
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Dikembe at Will's Pub
are an all-star local group whose collective résumé includes canonical Orlando bands like Shyster,
the New Lows,
the Spitvalves
and Telephone.
While those acts represent a wide spectrum, this one’s a very straight shot down the punk barrel. It’s tight, classic hardcore
geared for pure velocity, the kind that’s built to be cranked on a cassette boombox from the deck of a half-pipe.
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Curtains at Will's Pub
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Curtains at Will's Pub
And local indie-rock trio Expert Timing
continue to impress.
With their guileless sweetness and hugging hooks, this band is churning out some of the loveliest songs
in town right now.
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Expert Timing at Will's Pub
