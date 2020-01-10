With diverse Florida support in tow, Slingshot Dakota burst hearts in Orlando show

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub

Dikembe at Will's Pub

Curtains at Will's Pub

Expert Timing at Will's Pub

Although the lone non-Floridian act on thisbill, irrepressible Pennsylvania couple actare no strangers to Orlando. Besides their setup as a keyboard-and-drums duo, they’re notable for an approach to emotional rock that pushes overtly pretty melodies with pronounced sonic heft. They’re less about being cool or clever than they are about unleashing heart with as much brio and scale as a two-piece can muster. And as their theatrical flair would suggest, they go for it with total abandon. With these two, it’s epic or bust.While drummer Tom Patterson bangs it out like he’s rocking an arena, the panoramic keyboards of Carly Comando push both the soaring melodies and the groaning, propulsive low end. Add in a climactic flair and pure joy for what they’re doing and you’ve got a display ofGainesville’sare no basic emo band. For one, they’renot that syrupy commercial stuff. Moreover, their sound is complex and nuanced. It’s openly feeling music, no doubt, but it can also be heavy, explosive and brooding. It’s a tack that shows as much musical ideas as emotion. And it allows them to trace the heart without resorting to wallowing self-indulgence.are an all-star local group whose collective résumé includes canonical Orlando bands likethetheandWhile those acts represent a wide spectrum, this one’s a very straight shot down the punk barrel. It’sgeared for pure velocity, the kind that’s built to be cranked on a cassette boombox from the deck of a half-pipe.And local indie-rock triocontinue to impress.With their guileless sweetness and hugging hooks, this band is churning out some of thein town right now.