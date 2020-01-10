The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 10, 2020

The Heard

With diverse Florida support in tow, Slingshot Dakota burst hearts in Orlando show

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Dikembe, Slingshot Dakota, Curtains and Expert Timing at Will’s Pub, Jan. 8

Although the lone non-Floridian act on this Bad Balloon bill, irrepressible Pennsylvania couple act Slingshot Dakota are no strangers to Orlando. Besides their setup as a keyboard-and-drums duo, they’re notable for an approach to emotional rock that pushes overtly pretty melodies with pronounced sonic heft. They’re less about being cool or clever than they are about unleashing heart with as much brio and scale as a two-piece can muster. And as their theatrical flair would suggest, they go for it with total abandon. With these two, it’s epic or bust.

click to enlarge Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Slingshot Dakota at Will's Pub
While drummer Tom Patterson bangs it out like he’s rocking an arena, the panoramic keyboards of Carly Comando push both the soaring melodies and the groaning, propulsive low end. Add in a climactic flair and pure joy for what they’re doing and you’ve got a display of unmitigated emotional grandeur.

click to enlarge Dikembe at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Dikembe at Will's Pub
Gainesville’s Dikembe are no basic emo band. For one, they’re serious emo, not that syrupy commercial stuff. Moreover, their sound is complex and nuanced. It’s openly feeling music, no doubt, but it can also be heavy, explosive and brooding. It’s a tack that shows as much musical ideas as emotion. And it allows them to trace the heart without resorting to wallowing self-indulgence.

click to enlarge Dikembe at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Dikembe at Will's Pub
Curtains are an all-star local group whose collective résumé includes canonical Orlando bands like Shyster, the New Lows, the Spitvalves and Telephone. While those acts represent a wide spectrum, this one’s a very straight shot down the punk barrel. It’s tight, classic hardcore geared for pure velocity, the kind that’s built to be cranked on a cassette boombox from the deck of a half-pipe.



click to enlarge Curtains at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Curtains at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Curtains at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Curtains at Will's Pub
And local indie-rock trio Expert Timing continue to impress.
With their guileless sweetness and hugging hooks, this band is churning out some of the loveliest songs in town right now.

click to enlarge Expert Timing at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Expert Timing at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oviedo Mall Macy's will be renovated into a hotel and apartments Read More

  2. The Coop in Winter Park will expand its menu and open Sundays, starting Jan. 19 Read More

  3. Universal Mardi Gras unveils musical headliners for this year including Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, the Roots Read More

  4. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  5. Macy's plans to close Sanford location in Seminole Town Center Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation