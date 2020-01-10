The Heard

Friday, January 10, 2020

Rascal Flatts announce farewell show in Central Florida this October

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020

click image PHOTO COURTESY RASCAL FLATTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Rascal Flatts/Facebook
Country music stalwarts Rascal Flatts are calling it quits after nearly 20 years of hits, but not after couple more shows in Tampa.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus announced their farewell tour today, with plans to stop at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Oct. 16. As of now, ticket prices and the rest of the bill has yet to be announced.

But Tampa Bay residents will get yet another chance to see the boys at the opening night of the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on Feb. 27.


