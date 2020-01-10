Carnival Cruise Lines will now ban ‘offensive’ clothing

click to enlarge
Photo of Carnival Radiance via Carnival Cruise Lines/Twitter
Sorry folks, but if you’re planning on booking a Carnival Cruise you’ll have to leave your COED Naked shirt at home.
A new policy change at Carnival is cracking down on offensive shirts to "ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests," reads the site’s FAQ
The new rules, which were enacted this month, state that “items worn during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”
The rule will be enforced on a case by case basis, and guests will be asked to change, reports CNN
For some reason, tank-tops and v-necks were not included in the clothing ban.
