Friday, January 10, 2020

Carnival Cruise Lines will now ban ‘offensive’ clothing

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF CARNIVAL RADIANCE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINES/TWITTER
  • Photo of Carnival Radiance via Carnival Cruise Lines/Twitter
Sorry folks, but if you’re planning on booking a Carnival Cruise you’ll have to leave your COED Naked shirt at home.

A new policy change at Carnival is cracking down on offensive shirts to "ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests," reads the site’s FAQ.

The new rules, which were enacted this month, state that “items worn during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”
Sorry sir, but can you please change out of your "Fuck Your Feelings" MAGA shirt? click to tweet
The rule will be enforced on a case by case basis, and guests will be asked to change, reports CNN.

For some reason, tank-tops and v-necks were not included in the clothing ban.



Tags: , , , , ,

