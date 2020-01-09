Halsey to 'Manic' energy to Central Florida this summer

Alternative pop star Halsey is just weeks away from releasing her third full-length LP Manic, and will be embarking on a world tour of the same name that luckily stops in Tampa on July 22.
Halsey’s show at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre next summer (yes, that means a packed lawn) will also feature emo-pop band PVRIS and hip hop artist Blackbear as opening acts.
Surprisingly, this is Halsey’s first headlining show in Tampa. She opened for Imagine Dragons at the Amalie Arena in 2015, and since then has skipped over Tampa on her North American tours, usually playing Orlando or Sunrise, FL instead.
Tickets for Halsey’s debut Tampa show start at just $29.50, and will go on sale next Friday, January 17 at livenation.com.
