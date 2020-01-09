The Heard

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Gothic godfathers Clan of Xymox to play Orlando in March

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM

Dutch goth legends and 4AD alum Clan of Xymox haven't played Orlando in over a decade, but they'll be making up for lost time with this week's announcement of a big show at the Abbey in March.

As part of their ongoing Days of Black tour, the Clan will be making two stops in Florida and you're recommended to not miss the chance to hear goth-club anthems like "Michelle," "A Day" and "Obsession" live.

Clan of Xymox and the Bellwether Syndicate play the Abbey on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


