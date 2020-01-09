Gothic godfathers Clan of Xymox to play Orlando in March

Dutch goth legends and 4AD alum Clan of Xymox haven't played Orlando in over a decade, but they'll be making up for lost time with this week's announcement of a big show at the Abbey in March.
As part of their ongoing Days of Black tour, the Clan will be making two stops in Florida and you're recommended to not miss the chance to hear goth-club anthems like "Michelle," "A Day" and "Obsession" live.
