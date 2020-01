Downtown live series Punk on the Patio goes out in blaze of glory with Flashlights reunion

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

Like Father at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale

Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale

Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale

Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale

No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

While last week was all in with the new (year with avenue actually named theStandard), this week kicks off with ato a beloved live series. Almost to the very day of its debut in 2016,just did its swan song. While the courtyard concert concept of Montgomery Drive’shasn’t been as regular an occurrence for quite some time, it’s always been a great and valiant event in an epoch of declining live music in downtown.I was at POTP’s debut and saw its potential immediately. It’s only fitting then that I be there for the end of the era. Thankfully, so were headlining Orlando favoriteswho both launched the series in 2016 and now closed its illustrious run. Also on the bill werea local trio I discovered at another Montgomery Drive showcase back in October at Will’s Pub.Orlando banddelivered a surprising set. There’s no shortage of acts reviving emo right now. But like some well-tailored 1990s indie dream, Like Father’s sound takes true emo heart and cranks it with greatand impressive(and a dang trombone!), adding some unexpected kick and dimension to what can sometimes be a mawkish genre.And then there was local pop-punk bandThey are, in their own words, a “Female-Fronted, Multi-Racial, Multi-Gender, LGBTQIA+, Local Activist Alt Band.” All noble things indeed.For all these Benetton ideals, though, No Handouts’ aesthetic is much more Hot Topic. We all start out with freshman inclinations, and they’re a young band so perhaps they’ll one day outgrow theirs. But all the heart and good intentions in the world can’t redeemOncefinally got on, however, everything was as it should be to send off Punk on the Patio properly. Although perhaps one of Orlando’s most underappreciated bands (though not by me, as evidenced by this this and this ) despite tangible accomplishment like getting signed toand recording an album withScott Hutchison and Andy Monaghan, Flashlights are without question one of the decade’s best. Unfortunately, they haven’t been active in perhaps a couple years.But in a real act of scene love, theyjust for the occasion. And in case anyone forgot Flashlights’ magnificence, there it was live like a fireworks stand in flames. A bursting display of total triumph, it was a performance that reaffirmed that these unsung heroes are still owed their due in Orlando music history. Apart from this show, there are no foreseeable plans for them to reconvene, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when or if Flashlights will ever shine together again.If something good’s gonna die, the least justice you can ask for is for it to go out with a bang. And this well-attended one did with lots of good, earned community support and the eternal blaze of glory of a Flashlights performance. POTP was one of Montgomery Drive’s best, most signature events, so a big pour on the floor please. And thanks for the good times.