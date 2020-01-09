The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

The Heard

Downtown live series Punk on the Patio goes out in blaze of glory with Flashlights reunion

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Punk on the Patio finale
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Punk on the Patio finale, Jan. 7

While last week was all in with the new (new year with a new venue actually named the New Standard), this week kicks off with a farewell to a beloved live series. Almost to the very day of its debut in 2016, Punk on the Patio just did its swan song. While the courtyard concert concept of Montgomery Drive’s Marshal Rones hasn’t been as regular an occurrence for quite some time, it’s always been a great and valiant event in an epoch of declining live music in downtown.
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
I was at POTP’s debut and saw its potential immediately. It’s only fitting then that I be there for the end of the era. Thankfully, so were headlining Orlando favorites Flashlights, who both launched the series in 2016 and now closed its illustrious run. Also on the bill were Chalet Girl, a local trio I discovered at another Montgomery Drive showcase back in October at Will’s Pub.
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
Orlando band Like Father delivered a surprising set. There’s no shortage of acts reviving emo right now. But like some well-tailored 1990s indie dream, Like Father’s sound takes true emo heart and cranks it with great fuzz and impressive rock brawn (and a dang trombone!), adding some unexpected kick and dimension to what can sometimes be a mawkish genre.
click to enlarge Like Father at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Like Father at Punk on the Patio finale
And then there was local pop-punk band No Handouts. They are, in their own words, a “Female-Fronted, Multi-Racial, Multi-Gender, LGBTQIA+, Local Activist Alt Band.” All noble things indeed.
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
For all these Benetton ideals, though, No Handouts’ aesthetic is much more Hot Topic. We all start out with freshman inclinations, and they’re a young band so perhaps they’ll one day outgrow theirs. But all the heart and good intentions in the world can’t redeem mall punk.
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale
Once Flashlights finally got on, however, everything was as it should be to send off Punk on the Patio properly. Although perhaps one of Orlando’s most underappreciated bands (though not by me, as evidenced by this, this, this and this) despite tangible accomplishment like getting signed to Hard Rock Records and recording an album with Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison and Andy Monaghan, Flashlights are without question one of the decade’s best. Unfortunately, they haven’t been active in perhaps a couple years.
click to enlarge Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale
click to enlarge Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale
But in a real act of scene love, they reunited just for the occasion. And in case anyone forgot Flashlights’ magnificence, there it was live like a fireworks stand in flames. A bursting display of total triumph, it was a performance that reaffirmed that these unsung heroes are still owed their due in Orlando music history. Apart from this show, there are no foreseeable plans for them to reconvene, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when or if Flashlights will ever shine together again.
click to enlarge Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale
click to enlarge Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flashlights at Punk on the Patio finale
If something good’s gonna die, the least justice you can ask for is for it to go out with a bang. And this well-attended one did with lots of good, earned community support and the eternal blaze of glory of a Flashlights performance. POTP was one of Montgomery Drive’s best, most signature events, so a big pour on the floor please. And thanks for the good times.
click to enlarge No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • No Handouts at Punk on the Patio finale

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Mardi Gras unveils musical headliners for this year including Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, the Roots Read More

  2. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  3. The Coop in Winter Park will expand its menu and open Sundays, starting Jan. 19 Read More

  4. New study says Florida's Black teens make up over 70 percent of all adolescent gun-related homicides since 'stand your ground' Read More

  5. Another female Florida panther has crossed the Caloosahatchee River, a huge milestone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation